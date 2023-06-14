There is already a plan to build an elevator to the Moon

The Moon is the main objective of space agencies to start new explorations, and thanks to these initiatives, several researchers are working on the development of new technologies that make it possible to make trips to the satellite more easily – that is, without rockets.

A team of engineers and scientists from the University of Cambridge and Columbia wants to design a kind of space elevator that connects the Earth with the Moon, thus ensuring a continuous stay of astronauts on the lunar surface.

This project called 'The Spaceline' is based on the implementation of a cable on the surface of the Moon that will use the Earth's gravity to be able to anchor itself to the satellite.

In addition, said the cable would have a structure similar to the system used by railways, it would be made up of carbon nanotubes and it would be used to transport vehicles or passengers.

On the other hand, current technology would be very useful for the team of engineers and scientists at the University of Cambridge and Columbia, since it would be possible to obtain the necessary materials to create the space elevator in the coming years.

There are more 'moon projects'

'The Spaceline' is not the only initiative that exists to create 'shortcuts' to the Moon, because a group of Chinese scientists is working on the development of a new system with 3D technology to facilitate the construction of buildings on the surface mole.

Meanwhile, the China Space Administration is developing a kind of robot that will be able to create bricks from materials mined from the Moon.