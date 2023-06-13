SpaceX has welcomed 14-year-old Kairan Quazi as its newest employee

Kairan Quazi, who achieved the distinction of graduating from Santa Clara University at the age of 14, has been hired as the newest employee at SpaceX.



Quazi, recognized as the youngest graduate in the university's 172-year history, will begin working at Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet division, in July.

Quazi's remarkable story gained widespread attention when California media outlets reported his upcoming graduation from Santa Clara University on June 17.

A Bay Area native, Quazi not only holds the title of the university's youngest graduate, but he also joins the ranks of the rare group of individuals who completed college during childhood.

Oldest.org, a culture and history website, keeps a record of the ten youngest college graduates in history, with Quazi's age aligning closely with those on the list.

According to San Francisco television channel KGO, Quazi's extraordinary intellectual abilities were first discovered by his parents when he began speaking in complete sentences at the age of two.

Assessments conducted in third grade confirmed that Quazi's intelligence surpassed that of 99.9 percent of the general population.

Quazi felt that the academic challenges at his grade level were not sufficient for him, prompting him to enroll at Las Positas public college under the guidance of his teachers. At the age of 11, he transferred to Santa Clara University to pursue studies in computer science and engineering.

During his time at Santa Clara, Quazi secured an undergraduate internship at Intel's research lab, where he worked on impactful projects related to artificial intelligence.

"I felt like I was learning at the level I needed to learn," Quazi shared with the Los Angeles Times.

Subsequently, Quazi interviewed for a position at Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX, led by Elon Musk. He expressed his desire to be part of something larger than himself, which attracted him to this role.

Quazi was informed by Starlink that he could join the company in July, prompting him and his mother to plan a relocation from their Santa Clara apartment to a place closer to his new job in Redmond, Washington.









