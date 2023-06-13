Scientists view 2 million distant galaxies for 3-D map of universe

Scientists have observed 2 million distant galaxies, quasars and stars for the first time as part of an effort to create a detailed 3-D map of the universe.



The study, which used robotics to take thousands of pictures of the night sky, will further advance our understanding of the universe and our galaxy, the Milky Way.



Researchers at Durham University and an international team of academics observed the extragalactic objects and how their light decomposed into different colours or wavelengths, to which reveal the rate at which the universe is expanding, as well as the physical properties of the galaxies and quasars.



The first batch of data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) has now been released.



Comprising 80-terabytes, the dataset comes from more than 3,500 exposures of the night sky taken over six months.



The latest release is the project's first step in allowing scientists to map more than 40 million galaxies, quasars and stars.



Professor Carlos Frenk, of Durham University and a member of the DESI international board, said: "DESI is the most ambitious venture to date seeking answers to some of the most fundamental questions in science – what is our universe made of?



"How did it get to be the way it is?



"What does the future hold?



"Durham astronomers are playing a leading role within this large international collaboration and are at the forefront of efforts to interpret the unique data that DESI is seamlessly delivering."