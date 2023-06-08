ICO: Companies may use brain-monitoring technology to monitor or hire workers in future

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has warned that companies may use brain-monitoring technology to observe or hire workers in the future, raising concerns about potential discrimination.



In its report titled "Tech Futures: Neurotechnology," the ICO explores the use of "neurodata," which refers to data derived from the brain and nervous system.



While workplace monitoring using neurotech is among the hypothetical future applications discussed in the report, the ICO highlights the need for responsible development and use of "neurotech" to prevent discrimination.



The report comes at a time when companies like Neuralink, led by Elon Musk, are exploring ways to establish connections between computers and human brains.



Stephen Almond of the ICO stated that there is significant growth in investments and patents related to neurotech, indicating its rapid advancement. Although neurotech is already regulated in the healthcare sector, the commercial interest in this technology is expanding.

The report also mentions that artificial intelligence (AI) is contributing to the advancement of neurotechnology, with research projects demonstrating the ability to decipher sentences and words from brain scans.



This development could potentially benefit individuals with locked-in syndrome, who are conscious but unable to move or speak.



The ICO report examines hypothetical examples of neurodata applications in the future. It suggests that within four to five years, neurotechnology could be routinely deployed in the workplace for safety, productivity, and recruitment purposes. For instance, helmets or safety equipment could measure employee attention and focus in high-risk environments, and employers could use the technology to assess how individuals respond to workplace stress.

In the field of education, wearable brain monitoring devices could potentially measure students' concentration and stress levels. The report also mentions the limited use of "neuromarketing," where consumer responses to products are assessed using brain activity measurement devices, although there is ongoing debate about its efficacy.

The ICO raises concerns about the potential for discrimination arising from neurotechnology if not carefully developed. Biases in the technology itself could lead to incorrect analysis, and employers might exploit it to discriminate against individuals with neurodivergent characteristics.



Additionally, the technology could reveal conditions of which the subjects themselves were unaware, raising questions about consent and control over personal data.



The ICO aims to develop new guidance on neurodata by 2025, with the goal of addressing these concerns and ensuring responsible use of neurotechnology.







