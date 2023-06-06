 Contact Us
News Tech These 36 cell phones will no longer have WhatsApp from today

These 36 cell phones will no longer have WhatsApp from today

As of today several mobile devices, starting with those with the Android operating system, have already been left without WhatsApp and others are on the way to losing it too, which will mean that millions of users will no longer be able to enjoy the app.

A News TECH
Published June 06,2023
Subscribe
THESE 36 CELL PHONES WILL NO LONGER HAVE WHATSAPP FROM TODAY

A list of cell phones is going to be shortly saying "goodbye" to the popular application WhatsApp.

The application does not stop incorporating new tools and functions in the mobile version of its messaging service.

As of today several mobile devices, starting with those with the Android operating system, have already been left without WhatsApp and others are on the way to losing it too, which will mean that millions of users will no longer be able to enjoy the app.

There are a total of 36 models that will no longer have the Meta conglomerate app.

All the user has to do is change their equipment to a more modern one to continue using the application.

Remember that in order to contact WhatsApp in case your device has been blocked, you can still use the WhatsApp Web option, where you can access the application through a computer and internet.

Here is the list of mobiles that are left without WhatsApp:

  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L7II
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Sony Xperia M
  • Lenovo A820
  • ZTE V956 - UMI X2
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE Grand Memo
  • Faea F1THL W8
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Winko Darknight
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6S Plus