These 36 cell phones will no longer have WhatsApp from today

A list of cell phones is going to be shortly saying "goodbye" to the popular application WhatsApp.

The application does not stop incorporating new tools and functions in the mobile version of its messaging service.

As of today several mobile devices, starting with those with the Android operating system, have already been left without WhatsApp and others are on the way to losing it too, which will mean that millions of users will no longer be able to enjoy the app.

There are a total of 36 models that will no longer have the Meta conglomerate app.

All the user has to do is change their equipment to a more modern one to continue using the application.

Remember that in order to contact WhatsApp in case your device has been blocked, you can still use the WhatsApp Web option, where you can access the application through a computer and internet.

Here is the list of mobiles that are left without WhatsApp: