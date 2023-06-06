Millions of Google Chrome users urged to remove dozens of malicious apps hiding in browser

Over 30 malicious extensions that have been downloaded more than 75 million times have been removed from the Chrome Web Store by Google. However, users are urged to take immediate action as these extensions may still be present on their browsers.

The discovery of these dodgy extensions was made by cybersecurity researcher Wladimir Palant, who uncovered hidden code within the PDF Toolbox extension capable of injecting ads into pages and stealing sensitive data. With the assistance of researchers at Avast, a total of 34 risky apps were identified, but it is believed that there may be more lurking.

Popular extensions such as Autoskip for YouTube, Soundboost, Crystal Ad block, and Zoom Plus were found to have been downloaded millions of times. To avoid downloading malicious extensions, it is recommended to check the reviews for any signs of fake reviews or functional issues.

It is also advisable to double-check the spelling and repetition of words in the extension's name, as legitimate apps would not have such errors. Google has emphasized its commitment to user safety and the implementation of policies to protect Chrome Web Store users.

Here is the full list of the identified malicious extensions:

Autoskip for YouTube

Soundboost

Crystal Ad block

Brisk VPN

Clipboard Helper

Maxi Refresher

Quick Translation

Easyview Reader view

PDF Toolbox

Epsilon Ad blocker

Craft Cursors

Alfablocker ad blocker

Zoom Plus

Base Image Downloader

Clickish fun cursors

Cursor A custom cursor

Amazin Dark Mode

Maximum Color Changer for YouTube

Awesome Auto Refresh

Venus Adblock

Adblock Dragon

Readl Reader mode

Volume Frenzy

Image download center

Font Customizer

Easy Undo Closed Tabs

Screence screen recorder

OneCleaner

Repeat button

Leap Video Downloader

Tap Image Downloader

Qspeed Video Speed Controller

HyperVolume

Light picture-in-picture

It is crucial for users to take immediate action to protect their browsers and ensure their online safety.