Millions of Google Chrome users urged to remove dozens of malicious apps hiding in browser

Over 30 malicious extensions that have been downloaded more than 75 million times have been removed from the Chrome Web Store by Google. However, users are urged to take immediate action as these extensions may still be present on their browsers.
The discovery of these dodgy extensions was made by cybersecurity researcher Wladimir Palant, who uncovered hidden code within the PDF Toolbox extension capable of injecting ads into pages and stealing sensitive data. With the assistance of researchers at Avast, a total of 34 risky apps were identified, but it is believed that there may be more lurking.
Popular extensions such as Autoskip for YouTube, Soundboost, Crystal Ad block, and Zoom Plus were found to have been downloaded millions of times. To avoid downloading malicious extensions, it is recommended to check the reviews for any signs of fake reviews or functional issues.
It is also advisable to double-check the spelling and repetition of words in the extension's name, as legitimate apps would not have such errors. Google has emphasized its commitment to user safety and the implementation of policies to protect Chrome Web Store users.
Autoskip for YouTube
Soundboost
Crystal Ad block
Brisk VPN
Clipboard Helper
Maxi Refresher
Quick Translation
Easyview Reader view
PDF Toolbox
Epsilon Ad blocker
Craft Cursors
Alfablocker ad blocker
Zoom Plus
Base Image Downloader
Clickish fun cursors
Cursor A custom cursor
Amazin Dark Mode
Maximum Color Changer for YouTube
Awesome Auto Refresh
Venus Adblock
Adblock Dragon
Readl Reader mode
Volume Frenzy
Image download center
Font Customizer
Easy Undo Closed Tabs
Screence screen recorder
OneCleaner
Repeat button
Leap Video Downloader
Tap Image Downloader
Qspeed Video Speed Controller
HyperVolume
Light picture-in-picture
It is crucial for users to take immediate action to protect their browsers and ensure their online safety.