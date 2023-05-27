News Tech Twitter leaves EU agreement on fighting disinformation

Twitter leaves EU agreement on fighting disinformation

The European Commission has announced that Twitter, the popular social media service, has decided to withdraw from a voluntary agreement with the European Union aimed at combating disinformation on the internet.

DPA TECH Published May 27,2023 Subscribe

The social media service Twitter has withdrawn from a voluntary European Union agreement to stamp out disinformation on the internet, according to the EU Commission.



EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Twitter was leaving the voluntary EU Code of Practice on Disinformation.



"But the obligations remain. You can run, but you can't hide," Breton said on Twitter late on Friday.



The code includes obligations to track political advertising, stop the monetization of disinformation, and to work with fact-checkers.



Breton said the fight against disinformation would be a legal obligation under the so-called EU Digital Services Act from August 25.



The new law means companies will have to moderate their platforms for harmful content like disinformation and introduce protocols to block the spread of dangerous material. Companies must also increase transparency regarding interactions with users and simplify user agreements.



"Our teams will be prepared for enforcement," Breton wrote.



Twitter and other social media platforms, including TikTok, Meta and Google, signed the voluntary code in 2018.



In February, the commission published reports on how online platforms were implementing the code. It noted that Twitter gave no "specific information and no targeted data" related to transparency commitments.









