TÜRKIYES LOCALLY-MADE ELECTRIC TRAIN TO START PASSENGER SERVICES

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Adil Karaismailoğlu
, reminded the delivery process of the electric trains, which had been produced by Turkey Rail System Vehicles Industry AŞ (TÜRASAŞ),
to the General Directorate of TCDD Transportation
was carried out
on April 27.
This achievement was celebrated with a special ceremony, emphasizing Türkiye
's commitment to developing its own railway system
.
Karaismailoğlu
announced that the electric train, specifically the Ada Express
, will start its passenger service from Adapazarı at 20:10 today. The train will operate along the Adapazarı-Gebze route
and make stops at 11 different locations, covering a considerable distance in kilometres.
This milestone marks an important step in the development of Türkiye's national railway system.
Highlighting the enhanced comfort offered by the Turkish-made electric train
on this route, Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu
emphasized that passengers will have access to tea, coffee, and cold soft drinks available for purchase onboard.
Furthermore, Karaismailoğlu emphasized that the electric train
, incorporating domestic and national facilities throughout its design and production
, boasts an operating speed of 160 kilometres per hour.
He further added: "Depending on operational requirements, the train set
can be produced with 3, 4, 5, or 6 vehicles, catering to regional or intercity travel. In the 5-vehicle configuration, it can accommodate up to 324 passengers
. The train set holds the TSI (Technical Specifications for Interoperability) certificate
, which is essential for its operation within Türkiye and European Union countries. These sets have been crafted with a focus on passenger comfort
."