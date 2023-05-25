Artificial intelligence to empower Adobe Photoshop with advanced capabilities

Generative Fill

Exciting news has emerged from, as they recently announced the upcoming introduction of the '' feature to their widely-used photo editing software, set to be released later this year.This innovative addition is powered by, andboldly promises that it will revolutionize the way users work by offering a remarkable and almost magical approach. With, users will have the ability to seamlessly incorporate, remove, and expand visual elements within their images, all through the utilization of natural-language text prompts.This integration of cutting-edge technology withinis poised to provide users with an unprecedented level of creative freedom and efficiency.

Ashley Still, Senior Vice President of Digital Media at Adobe, enthusiastically expressed, "Generative Fill combines the speed and simplicity of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, enabling customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations." With this statement, Still highlights the remarkable fusion of generative AI and Photoshop's robust capabilities, emphasizing the potential for users to unleash their creative ideas effortlessly and rapidly.

Drawing a parallel to DALL-E 2, Adobe's Generative Fill encompasses two significant functionalities. Firstly, it provides the ability to perform interior painting, reminiscent of DALL-E 2's AI content creation within a specific region of an image. This empowers users to seamlessly generate and incorporate new visual elements within the designated area.

The Generative Fill feature in Adobe Photoshop offers incredible possibilities for transforming images with ease. Let's explore a couple of practical examples to showcase its capabilities:

Suppose you have a photo where you want to create a surreal sky with unique and vibrant colors. Simply select the sky area within the image and input a natural-language prompt like "surreal sky with weird colors" in the prompt field. The generative AI algorithm will analyze your request and intelligently generate a visually striking sky that aligns with your creative vision, infusing it with the desired surreal and unconventional hues.

Additionally, let's say you have a photograph that you wish to give a wider aspect ratio. By selecting the area outside the original image boundaries and instructing the AI to stretch the scene, you can expand the composition while maintaining the overall coherence and visual integrity. This process allows you to seamlessly extend the image's content beyond its initial boundaries, effectively transforming it into a wider perspective while preserving the essential elements of the original scene.

These examples highlight how Generative Fill empowers users to manipulate specific areas of an image based on natural-language prompts, enabling them to unleash their creativity and achieve their desired artistic outcomes effortlessly. The fusion of generative AI and Adobe Photoshop's powerful tools opens up a world of possibilities for photographers and digital artists alike.

Secondly, Generative Fill goes beyond the boundaries of the original image, akin to DALL-E 2's exterior painting. It employs the power of generative AI to generate AI-generated content that extends and expands beyond the existing confines of the image. This feature opens up a world of possibilities, allowing users to create captivating and immersive visuals that transcend the limitations of the original composition.

With Generative Fill in Adobe Photoshop, users can expect to embark on a truly transformative creative journey, where the harmonious integration of generative AI and powerful image editing tools enables them to push the boundaries of their artistic expression.

In recognition of the ethical considerations surrounding AI-generated content, Adobe is taking proactive steps to address concerns and promote transparency. To distinguish AI-generated work from other content on an ethical level, Adobe has implemented specific measures:

Learning from Authorized Sources: Adobe's current generation model exclusively learns from Adobe Stock images and "other public domain content without copyright restrictions." By limiting the model's training data to these authorized sources, Adobe aims to ensure that the generated content respects copyright and intellectual property rights.

Content Credentials Initiative: As part of Adobe's Content Credentials initiative, AI-generated images created within Photoshop will be encoded with an invisible digital signature. This signature serves as an indicator, distinguishing whether the image was created by human hands or through artificial intelligence algorithms. This approach helps to maintain transparency by providing information about the origin of the content.

These efforts by Adobe are aimed at addressing the growing challenge of discerning between organic and algorithmic content in an era of increasingly sophisticated generative AI. By adopting a more transparent approach, Adobe seeks to alleviate concerns among artists who fear their work being plagiarized or overshadowed by AI-generated creations.

Promoting ethical practices and transparent attribution within the realm of generative AI not only safeguards the rights of content creators but also fosters a healthy and respectful environment for artistic expression. It's essential for companies like Adobe to lead by example and establish guidelines that prioritize ethical considerations and respect the work of artists while harnessing the potential of generative AI.







