NASA warns about 200-meter asteroid that will pass very close to Earth

NASA alerted about an asteroid of more than 200 meters that will pass close to Earth at the end of May. Some experts warned that the planet is not prepared to defend itself against these types of events.

The asteroid, called 2023 CL3, was included by NASA in the list of space objects that come close to Earth and that must be studied.

As planned, it will pass close to the planet on May 24 at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers and at high speed.

Analysis by the space agency indicates that the asteroid is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty, which is 93 meters long if the base is included.

Specialists argue that a space rock of that size could cause serious damage if it collided with Earth, which is why they consider it "potentially dangerous."

"A big rock will eventually hit Earth and we currently have no defense," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on his Twitter account.

For some time, NASA has been investigating some defense methods. Last year, for example, it launched its test mission to disrupt the orbit of an asteroid called Dimorphos.