LinkedIn to phase out China-based jobs app InCareer, cut 716 employees

LinkedIn announced it will phase out its China-based jobs app, InCareer, and reduce its workforce by 716 employees.

"Though InCareer experienced some success in the past year thanks to our strong China-based team, it also encountered fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate," the US-based business and employment online service provider said Monday in a statement.

The company said it will focus its China strategy on assisting companies operating in the country to hire, market and train abroad, which will involve maintaining talent, marketing and learning businesses, while phasing out InCareer in China by Aug. 9.

It added that its strategy in China will result in a reduction of 716 employees. The figure makes up around 3.7% of its 19,000 employees around the world.

The number of InCareer members in China exceeded 57 million, while there were more 875 million LinkedIn members worldwide as of July 2022, according to the company.

LinkedIn had announced in October 2021 that it will close operations in China to launch a new jobs app for the country.

Amid tight control by Beijing on the internet, some major US-based tech companies have left China. Google left in 2010, Facebook and Twitter have been blocked for more than a decade.