PRO-RUSSIAN HACKERS CLAIM BLOCKING FRENCH SENATES WEBSITE

The French Senate's website was inaccessible on Friday, with a pro-Russian hacker group calling itself NoName claiming responsibility for the cyberattack.

"Access to the Senate website has been disrupted since this morning," the Senate said on Twitter, adding that a team was fully mobilized to fix the problem. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused."

NoName claimed the attack on its Telegram messaging group, and lashed out at France for supporting Ukraine.

"We read in media reports that France works with Ukraine on a new assistance plan which might include armament, (…) and we have blocked the French Senate's website," it said.

The same group said it had taken down the French National Assembly website in March as well.


















