Google, Amazon and Twitter among others subject to stricter EU rules

Google, Amazon and Twitter are among the internet giants that need to comply with additional requirements under EU regulations, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.



"The countdown is starting" for a total of 19 online platforms and search engines, which have reported more than 45 million active monthly users, to implement stricter content moderation and transparency rules, Breton said.



The designated companies have until August 25 to ensure targeted advertizing using sensitive personal data like sexual orientation, ethnicity or political beliefs can not take place. Target advertizing at minors is also prohibited.



Obligations also include a tool to report illegal online content. Protocols must also be in place to address the spread of disinformation during a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic.



Infringements of the DSA results in fines. For designated companies, financial penalties can be up to 6% of global turnover. In exceptional circumstances, with a court order, a company can be temporarily shut down.



At the invitation of Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, the commission will conduct a test of the social media company's compliance in June, two months ahead of the deadline, Breton announced.

