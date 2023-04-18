Experts say object found in 2017 can be an 'alien mothership'

In 2017, the interstellar object Oumuamua was detected, which was studied by experts from the Pentagon and Harvard University, who published a report mentioning that this finding could be artificial.

Sean Kirkpatrick, from the Pentagon, and vi Loeb, from Harvard University, published a scientific article, which is not yet peer-reviewed, with which they generated debates in the scientific community, due to its conclusion and the fact that it lacks conclusive evidence.

But the experts maintain that Oumuamua is an object that defies all the laws of physics, even to be in outer space, and that it presents a strange behavior, in terms of its ability to move that does not leave a tail of gas or dust.

According to the news portal RT, "In the opinion of Kirkpatrick and Loeb, Oumuamua could be an alien mothership that sent small probes to Earth for scientific exploration, similar to NASA's exploratory missions."

A sector of the scientific community criticizes the fact that something like this is concluded without compelling evidence that allows us to sustain that the object is a transport of extraterrestrial life.

The report was published three weeks ago, but only recently has the international media echoed the information.