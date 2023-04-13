Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

US-based global tech firm Apple announced Thursday it will use 100% recycled cobalt in its designed batteries by 2025.

In addition, magnets in the company's devices will use entirely recycled rare earth elements, and all its designed printed circuit boards will use 100% recycled tin soldering and recycled gold plating by 2025, it said in a statement.

"From the recycled materials in our products, to the clean energy that powers our operations, our environmental work is integral to everything we make and to who we are," said CEO Tim Cook.

Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson said the company's goal is to achieve carbon-neutral products by 2030.