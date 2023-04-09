Nokia wins 5G contract from Jordan for nationwide radio network

Finnish telecommunication giant Nokia said on Sunday that it has won a contract to supply 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment throughout Jordan from regional mobile telecom provider Zain Jordan in a multi-year deal.



Under the deal, Zain will be able to support the digital transformation of the country by offering 5G services with enhanced connectivity and capacity to customers.



A major part of the deployment is expected to be completed during 2023.



According to the deal, which totals over 3,000 sites nationwide, Nokia will provide the latest generation of its AirScale Baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products.



These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity.



In addition, Nokia will modernize Zain's existing 4G infrastructure.