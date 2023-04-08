Most detailed image ever seen of Uranus revealed

In the last hours, NASA shared a detailed photo of the seventh planet of the solar system: Uranus, known as the ice giant.

In the photo taken by the James Webb telescope, its rings can be seen, as well as bright features in the atmosphere of the star.

The new image shows spectacular rings and bright features in the planet's atmosphere.

Compared to those taken by the Voyager 2 spacecraft, when it flew over Uranus in 1986 and only show an almost featureless blue-green ball, the new shots are a sample of the brutal advance that the conquest of space has reached for part of the experts.

Uranus has 13 known rings and 11 of them are visible in this Webb image. Some of the rings look so bright that they appear to be a single larger ring.

The image also reveals some of Uranus's 27 known moons, although most are too small to see here.

In the image, an area that shines at the pole facing the Sun, known as the polar cap, can be seen on the right side of the planet.