NASA warns of growing possibility of an asteroid hitting Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published a study in which it develops the possibility of an asteroid hitting Earth.

According to the study released by the Goddard Space Flight Center of this agency, where it analyzes the large asteroids that fell on Earth during the last million years, it is stated that the number of these objects and the impact they can have have been underestimated.

In that study they found that despite the size of these asteroids, the craters they left on the Earth's surface were larger than they had assumed.

And not only that, but these impacts can also generate a "nuclear winter" or a "perpetual night", which would put humanity and all life on this planet in serious danger.

In the latest study published by NASA, it is revealed that the possibility that asteroids could impact the Earth increased.

They consider that it is more frequent than previously known since the space agency has not monitored 40% of the asteroids that can be considered potentially dangerous.

Partly due to the visual pollution that makes astronomical observation difficult due to space junk and the number of satellites, experts say that they may not only fail to detect possible impacts in time, but also that these may be caused by objects that are even smaller than those who extinguished the dinosaurs, and can still cause serious damage to humanity due to the consequences of the impact.

