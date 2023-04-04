TÜRKIYES NEW SUPERSONIC MISSILE BOASTS COMPATIBILITY WITH AIR, LAND, NAVAL PLATFORMS

The UAV-230, a new ballistic supersonic missile developed by Turkish defense firm Roketsan, can be integrated with airborne, land, and naval platforms.

In the airborne category, the missile is compatible with unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), including Türkiye's Aksungur, Akinci, and Kizilelma.

On land, the UAV-230 can be integrated with the Turkish military's armed ground vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles, while the naval platforms include MILGEM-class ships and unmanned combat surface vehicles.

An Akinci drone was used for the UAV-230's first airborne test last week, successfully striking a target from a distance of 140 kilometers (87 miles).

The air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missile has an operational range of over 150 kilometers (93 miles), depending on altitude and speed.

It has different options for warheads: 42-kilogram frangible impact, armor piercing, and thermobaric.

The missile can be used against light armored land or sea vehicles, command centers, radar or communications systems, and mobile and stationary land and sea targets.