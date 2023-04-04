Germany may consider blocking ChatGPT over privacy concerns

This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. (AFP Photo)

Popular artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, could be temporarily blocked in Germany over privacy concerns, the country's data protection commissioner has said.

Ulrich Kelber, the federal commissioner for data protection, told the business newspaper Handelsblatt that Germany may follow Italy in blocking ChatGPT if needed.

"In principle, a similar procedure is also possible in Germany," he said, but also noted that the issue falls under the jurisdiction of data protection authorities in federal states.

German authorities have already contacted their Italian counterparts to get further information on the temporary ban, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Germany's Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport warned against a general ban on the ChatGPT chatbot.

"We don't need a ban on AI applications, what we need is to find ways to ensure values such as democracy and transparency," a ministry spokesperson said.

Italy's privacy watchdog blocked U.S.-based OpenAI's artificial intelligence writing tool ChatGPT last week, charging it with illegally harvesting the personal data of users.

Italian authorities said OpenAI failed to provide sufficient information to the users about the use of their personal data.

Some ChatGPT users had also seen information from other people's profiles, according to media reports.