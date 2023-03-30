News Tech UNESCO calls for stronger ethical rules for artificial intelligence

DPA TECH Published March 30,2023

UNESCO called on governments to implement stronger ethical guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday.



"The world needs stronger ethical rules for artificial intelligence: this is the challenge of our time," the director-general of the UN's cultural and scientific body, Audrey Azoulay, said in Paris.



Industry self-regulation is not sufficient to avoid ethical harms posed by the further development of AI systems, UNESCO argued.



Azoulay called for the implementation of a recommendation on artificial intelligence adopted by UNESCO in 2021.



With its call, the UN organization reacted to the appeal of more than 1,000 experts who demanded a moratorium on new AI systems, she said.



UNESCO said it was concerned by many of the ethical issues raised by these innovations, in particular discrimination and stereotyping, as well as disinformation, the protection of personal data, and human and environmental rights.



UNESCO said its recommendations would provide the tools to ensure that "AI developments abide by the rule of law, avoiding harm, and ensuring that when harm is done, accountability and redressal mechanisms are at hand for those affected."



























