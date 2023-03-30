Steam to stop working on millions of PCs; service will stop operating on these versions of Windows

The advancement of gaming platforms does not stop and in the case of the PC and mobile device scene, it is a fact that versions of operating systems will be left behind over time.

In the case of Steam, there would come a time when previous versions of Windows would lose its support and today it was confirmed that their days are limited.

Through a publication on the official Steam site, Valve reported that the gaming platform client will stop working on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 as of January 1, 2024, the day support will end and will be impossible to play on those versions of Microsoft's operating system.

It is important to note that this does not mean the end of Steam accounts, just that in order to continue playing it will be necessary to migrate to a newer operating system.

The option for users who are still in this situation, with their computers running Windows 7 and 8, is to take the step towards a PC with Windows 10 which from the indicated date will be the base of operation of the gaming platform of Valve regarding Microsoft's operating system: "Steam's latest features are based on a built-in version of Google Chrome, which no longer works on earlier versions of Windows. In addition, future versions of Steam will require security updates and Windows features only present in Windows 10 and higher."