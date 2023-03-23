Turkish National Combat Aircraft in the runway: Video

The first images of Türkiye's National Combat Aircraft were published on Wednesday as President Erdoğan showed the images live.
With a wingspan of 14 meters, the aircraft is 21 meters long and 6 meters high.
The first images of the National Combat Aircraft, which automatically detects the target and uses artificial intelligence technology, were also shared on the social media account of the President of the Defense Industry, İsmail Demir.
Milletimizin heyecanla, dünyanın merakla beklediği, Cumhurbaşkanımız Sn. @RTErdogan'ın canlı yayında ilk kez izlettiği bekâ projemiz Milli Muharip Uçak'ımızın ilk görüntüleri!— Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) March 22, 2023
Mühendislerimizin emeğine sağlık.
Bu gurur hepimizin.
Hayırlı olsun!@TUSAS_TR pic.twitter.com/OG8fMOtr5K