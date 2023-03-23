 Contact Us
News Tech Turkish National Combat Aircraft in the runway: Video

The first images of the National Combat Aircraft, which automatically detects the target and uses artificial intelligence technology, were also shared on the social media account of the President of the Defense Industry, İsmail Demir.

Published March 23,2023
The first images of Türkiye's National Combat Aircraft were published on Wednesday as President Erdoğan showed the images live.

With a wingspan of 14 meters, the aircraft is 21 meters long and 6 meters high.

