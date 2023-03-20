Google warns of hacking risk on several cell phones: Here is the list

Users with some Samsung, Vivo and Pixel 6 and 7 phones have a high vulnerability where a call could hack them after a security flaw, Google reported a few days ago.

These cell phones have the Exynos modem, which is in charge of managing the internet connection via WiFi and data. The system is said to be vulnerable to hackers taking actions in a relatively simple way, being able to access the smartphone with a call.

According to portals such as ProAndroid, hackers only need the phone number to carry out the action.

The hacker makes it possible for them to access cell phone data, which can affect people who have little knowledge of computers and phone security.

The affected cell phones are widely sold in the world, especially those of the Samsung brand, Vivo phones and even Google phones also appear.

In Samsung, the cell phones consigned would be:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M13

Vivo phones are as follows:

Vivo S16

Vivo S15

Vivo X30

Vivo X60

Vivo X70

Although the Pixel 6 and 7 cell phones appear on the list, the company made an update so that users can solve the effects.

For now, Samsung would have reported that it is working on solutions in this regard, while Google asked users to disable WiFi cell phone calls, to lower the quality and thus slow down a system hack.