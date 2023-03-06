Twitter suffers major outage disabling external links

Twitter on Monday suffered a major outage with users worldwide reporting they could no longer read links to articles from outside websites.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," the company's tech support account said in a tweet, blaming the problem on "unintended consequences" from an update to the platform.

Nearly 8,400 problems were reported, according Downdetector, a website that tracks outages and other problems with websites and media services.

Links posted to Twitter led users to a blank page with text referring to Twitter's API, which is what the website uses to communicate with outside web pages. Videos and images also failed to load.

Many of the problems appear to have been resolved an hour and a half after they began to be reported around 11:30 am Eastern Time (1630 GMT).