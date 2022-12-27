TSMC to begin mass production of 3nm chips for Apple this week

This week, TSMC to launch mass production of 3nm chips primarily for Apple, with the new process set to power updated MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with the M2 Pro chip.

According to a recent DigiTimes report, TSMC is set to start mass production of its 3nm chip process on Thursday, December 29th. This is in line with previous reports that stated 3nm mass production would begin sometime in 2022.

Report says that "TSMC is scheduled to hold a ceremony at Fab 18 at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) on December 29 to mark the start of commercial production of chips using 3nm process technology."

"The pure-play foundry will also detail plans to expand 3nm chip production at the fab, according to sources at semiconductor equipment companies," it adds.

Apple currently utilizes TSMC's 4nm process in its A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 Pro series, however, it is expected to upgrade to the 3nm process as early as next year.

According to an August report, the ‌M2‌ Pro chips would be the first to be based on the 3nm process. This chip is expected to appear in the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros early next year and possibly in updated Mac Studio and ‌Mac mini‌ models.

Later in 2023, according to another report, Apple's M3 chip and the A17 Bionic for the iPhone 15 will be based on TSMC's upgraded 3nm process.

However, the DigiTimes report states that production of 3nm process chips is unlikely to ramp up until the enhanced version is available, citing industry sources.