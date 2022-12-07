Apple introduces new security measures to protect user data

Apple introduced three new security measures Wednesday to protect the sensitive data of users.

The new iMessage Contact Key Verification will enable users to verify that they are messaging with someone they intended so messages could only be read by the sender and recipients.

Security Keys for Apple ID, which strengthens Apple's two-factor authentication, will provide users with the choice to require a physical security key to sign in to their Apple ID account.

And, with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which uses end-to-end encryption to provide Apple's highest level of cloud data security, users will have the choice to further protect important iCloud data, iCloud Backup, Photos and Notes.

"Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market. And now, we are building on that powerful foundation," Ivan Krstie, Apple's head of Security Engineering and Architecture, said in a statement. "Advanced Data Protection is Apple's highest level of cloud data security, giving users the choice to protect the vast majority of their most sensitive iCloud data with end-to-end encryption so that it can only be decrypted on their trusted devices."

The security feature even prevents Apple from accessing and sharing encrypted user content with law enforcement.



