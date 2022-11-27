Google says %60 of internet is 'duplicate'

If you think you might have a duplicate content issue on your website, don't worry - you're not alone.
According to Google, a whopping 60% of the internet is made up of duplicate content.
This stat was revealed by Gary Illyes from Google during a recent presentation at Google Search Central Live in Singapore.
It is from a slide that was shown at the event. It's from a tweet by Kenichi Suzuki, who was there.
About 60% of the Internet is duplicate. @methode— Kenichi Suzuki🇺🇦鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) November 24, 2022
#SearchCentralLive pic.twitter.com/jcuu1qrSKQ