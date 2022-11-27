Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path

Just as relations between Türkiye and Egypt take shape, ties with Syria can follow the same path in the next period, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"There is no room for hard feelings in politics," Erdoğan said.

Referring to his recent meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Qatar, Erdoğan said El-Sisi is "very happy" with this meeting and "we also conveyed the same wish."

Also, he said that "hopefully", the normalization process with Egypt will continue at the ministerial level.

Last week, Erdoğan shook hands and chatted with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the two met in the Qatari capital on the sidelines of the opening of the 2022 World Cup.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt are maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.