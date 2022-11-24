Türkiye unveils mission computer for National Combat Aircraft

Türkiye's industry and technology minister introduced the domestically produced mission computer for the country's 5th generation fighter aircraft during a session of parliament Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament, Mustafa Varank announced that the computer for the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) had been successfully produced and delivered to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) before the deadline.

Varank said Türkiye is one of four countries that can fire its own torpedoes from a submarine with its own war management system.

Türkiye's locally developed National Combat Aircraft, the most important technology project in the country and carried out by TAI, will leave the hangar on March 18, 2023.

The computer or "brain" of the aircraft was designed and developed by the Informatics and Information Security Advanced Technologies Research Center (BİLGEM) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

The MMU will replace the country's F-16 fighter jets, which are planned to be phased out by the 2030s.

It will make its maiden flight in 2025 and enter duty in 2028.







































