WhatsApp to launch new mode for more security for Desktop version

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is going to be implementing a new security measure for users using the desktop version of WhatsApp

The screen lock tool will serve to prevent unauthorized access when the device is not being used, according to the WEBetaInfo portal.

This type of privacy protection would come with the WhatsApp Desktop beta version update.

Based on the report from the aforementioned site, WhatsApp Web would allow users to generate an access code to enter their accounts from the computer.

With this new option, people who use the application will be able to share their laptops with the peace of mind that their personal messages will be protected with a password.