WhatsApp could introduce paid subscriptions

Mark Zuckerberg seems to be beginning to realize that the metaverse, at least as it currently stands, is a bottomless pit.

According to information published by the Reuters news agency, Meta could be considering other ways to monetize its applications, starting with one of the most used worldwide by those who want to communicate with friends and family: WhatsApp.

The Meta messaging application has already managed to establish itself as one of the most used when we unlock our mobile device.

Now, judging by Mark Zuckerberg's statements, it seems like the company is mulling to add features only available to those who go to checkout.

"We talk a lot about long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging will likely be the next big pillar of our company as we work to further monetize WhatsApp and Messenger," the CEO of the company said.

Mark seems to be determined to lead us by the hand into the virtual universe he is building, but he has realized that to do so he will have to spend a lot of money on its conception, which will require a powerful and constant source of income.

The news agency ensures that 20% of Meta's budget will go to Reality Labs, the division of the company in charge of building the next generation of mixed reality devices and the famous metaverse.

The North American company, due to this economic need, has already begun to carry out tests for businesses through its messaging applications and Brazil has been the first country to test this income system.

Through WhatsApp, Brazilian users of the app will be able to find a directory of businesses available to carry out transactions and a future payment tool.

"The ultimate aim here is to achieve that you can find, send a message and make payments, all in the chat section of WhatsApp."