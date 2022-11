Ronaldo becomes 1st person to reach 500M followers on Instagram

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday became the first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram.

As of November, Ronaldo, 37, had 500 million followers on Instagram. His nearest opponent, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had 376 million followers on the social media platform.

Both players have more followers than worldwide-famed celebrities such as media personality and model Kylie Jenner, musician Selena Gomez, and actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also known as "the Rock."

Kylie Jenner has 372 million followers, 4 million less followers than Messi.

A number of 357 million people are following Selena Gomez.

The Rock has 348 million followers on Instagram.

Only Instagram's brand account beat Ronaldo and others as it has 569 million followers.