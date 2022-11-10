SEVERAL TOP EXECUTIVES RESIGN FROM TWITTER AFTER ELON MUSKS TAKEOVER

Several top executives resigned from Twitter amid potential risks stemming from billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company and implementing new policies, former workers said Thursday

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," chief information security officer Lea Kissner wrote Thursday on his personal account. "I've had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I'm so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we've done."

Kissner's decision follows the resignations Wednesday of several other top company executives, including chief privacy officer and chief compliance officer, according to reports that said several employees working on the company's privacy and security unit have also resigned.

Some resignations also stem from fears about the firm's potential legal exposure to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after Musk's takeover and financial turmoil Twitter could face.

One employee, in an internal message, wrote that Musk's priority is "recouping" losses he has had after he was forced to buy Twitter for $44 billion despite his desire to back off from the deal, according to reports.

In his first email to staff earlier Thursday, Musk said remote work is ending and asked employees to prepare for "difficult times ahead" due to an economic slowdown.

He announced last week that half of the workforce was being laid off, arguing that the company is losing $4 million every day.



