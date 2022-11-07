NASA says Cygnus freighter launched into space after delay

An unmanned Cygnus freighter took off for the International Space Station (ISS) one day later than planned, the U.S. space agency NASA announced on Monday.



The freighter is carrying around 3,700 kilograms of food for the ISS crew and materials for scientific experiments.



It is expected to arrive at the ISS on Wednesday.



The launch was initially planned for Sunday, but was postponed after a fire alarm went off unexpectedly at the Northrop Grumman control centre in Virginia.



This is the freighter's 18th supply flight to the ISS.

































