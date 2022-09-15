NASA reveals discoveries of Perseverance rover on Mars

NASA is holding a briefing to be able to review the latest findings of its Perseverance rover on Mars, including their plans for the future on the planet.

The officials of NASA especially emphasized in the first minutes of the briefing that the team is working quite hard to be able to unveil the history of the Red Planet, adding the mission is going as expected and very well.

The stress was also on the Jezero Crater of Mars, saying that the team found some surprises in research on the area adding the investigations are continuing.

NASA's Mars sample return project was also one of the main subjects, which is expected to be a great chance to be able to have more information about Mars' history.

The team is also providing new photos of the planet in the briefing.

NASA said that, as seen in the photo, "Wildcat Ridge" is the name given to a rock about 3 feet (1 meter) wide that likely formed billions of years ago as mud and fine sand settled in an evaporating saltwater lake.

"On July 20, the rover abraded some of the surface of Wildcat Ridge so it could analyze the area with the instrument called Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals, or SHERLOC," the company added.

Here is some other photos from the briefing: