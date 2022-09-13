NASA reveals surreal video of Earth like never seen before

A time-lapse video captured by NASA from the ISS shows the Earth from such a surreal perspective that it seems like another planet.

The clip, published on the Twitter account of the International Space Station, showed the video presenting a beautiful aurora making for jaw-dropping scenery.

This time-lapse video shows an orbital pass above an aurora-draped Indian Ocean all the way to a moonlit Coral Sea east of Australia. pic.twitter.com/U5pGdtdRvD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 5, 2022

For a lot of astronauts visiting the ISS, as Digital Trends reports, witnessing an aurora, also known as the northern lights, is actually one of the most incredible aspects of their stay in space.

The phenomenon occurs when the particles of the solar storms hit the gases in the atmosphere of the Earth, from which beautiful sceneries emerge.

The video which is around one minute long shows the view from the outpost of the ISS while it is passing above the Indian Ocean before traveling towards a coral sea illuminated by the Moon, east of Australia.