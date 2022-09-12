Samsung keeps on mocking iPhone 14, Apple

Starting from before iPhone 14 was announced, Samsung has been mocking the new phones for lack of innovation, and it is continuing to do so after the reveal.

The South Korean tech giant has been mainly focusing on the features that Apple offers that are already in the Samsung smartphones for some time at the moment.

Samsung has been "reacting" to the new devices of Apple in a series of tweets, announced on Wednesday, aiming at Apple's iPhone 14 and its users.

The tweets are generally making fun of the features that are first for Apple but have been offered by Samsung for a couple of years now, like the foldable phones.

A brief summary of our reactions to the "innovative" new devices announced on Wednesday. 🧵 👇 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2022

Another tweet from Samsung was on the camera feature, as iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a 48MP wide lens, marking the first megapixel upgrade in an iPhone since the iPhone 6s of 2015.

"48 megapixels? You're almost there, Apple," the company wrote, referring to the fact that they have introduced a 108-megapixel sensor in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The campaign actually goes further than that, as Samsung is even putting up billboards with jokes of this kind.

The South Korean company has before mocked new iPhones in 2016 too for removing the headphone jack from its phones, even though it has done the same thing some time later.