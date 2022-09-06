Video game maker CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk expansion with Keanu Reeves

Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt brought in Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as it announced the title of its first expansion to a flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 on Tuesday.

The expansion titled "Phantom Liberty" is set to premiere next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Stadia, the company said during a stream on videogame live-streaming platform Twitch.

Reeves, who plays a rebel rockerboy Johnny Silverhand in the game, appeared during the stream and will be returning in the expansion, along with new characters, CD Projekt said.

CD Projekt releases major high-budget games every four to five years and in between those titles it often publishes expansions to the games. The company did not mention a specific release date.

The company also said it had launched patch 1.6 to Cyberpunk, which will be the last major update available for older generation consoles.

Delayed three times, Cyberpunk, was one of the most anticipated games in 2020, but after a bug-ridden premiere it was kept off of Sony's PlayStation Store for six months.

In April, the company said it sold over 18 million copies of the game.





