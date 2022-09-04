US MILITARY TO RECEIVE MICROSOFTS COMBAT-READY HOLOLENS GOGGLES

Microsoft's HoloLens project just got its first order from the military of the United States following years of controversy.

According to Bloomberg's report on Thursday, the tech-giant company is expected to deliver the initial unit of the goggles to the military following the "encouraging results" received from the field testing.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggles provide a heads-up display and have night vision features for the soldiers on duty in the field, and are based on modifications to HoloLens AR (augmented reality) technology of Microsoft.

The company did not immediately respond regarding the issue.

The first contract with the military for developing combat-modified HoloLens goggles, worth $480 million, dates back to late 2018, which eventually led to internal issues within Microsoft as some employees thought their work was being used to promote violence rather than helping people.

At the end, the pressure within the company did not hinder the deal from happening, as the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, defended the decision in 2019 as "principled" and "aimed to help protect the freedoms we enjoy."

Bloomberg added that the military could spend up to $22 billion, including the maintenance costs, over the next decade on the IVAS program.