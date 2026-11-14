Haaland scores, assists as Norway beat Wales 3-1 in Nations League

Erling Haaland scored his 66th international goal and provided an assist as Norway defeated Wales 3-1 on Saturday in UEFA Nations League A Group 4.

Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup also found the net for the hosts, who moved to six points after five matches, while Wales remained at the bottom of the group with three points.

After a goalless first half at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when Nusa collected a loose ball following a corner, cut inside onto his right foot and fired a powerful shot past Welsh goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 68th minute through substitute Schjelderup, who had entered the match just two minutes earlier.

Nusa initiated the move before Haaland delivered a pass across the penalty area for Schjelderup to finish from close range at the back post.

Wales pulled a goal back in the 79th minute when Harry Wilson played through David Brooks, who held off a challenge from David Moller Wolfe before delicately chipping the ball over Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik.

However, Norway restored their two-goal cushion in the 88th minute after Connor Roberts brought down Schjelderup inside the penalty area.

Haaland stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty, sending Darlow the wrong way to seal a 3-1 victory.

The result lifted Norway to six points, level with Denmark, who were scheduled to face group leaders Portugal (12 points) later Saturday. Wales remained on three points, while Norway will visit Denmark on Tuesday in their final group match.

- Hungary beat Georgia 2-0 to move top of Group B2

Hungary secured a 2-0 away victory over Georgia on Saturday in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, moving provisionally to the top of the standings with 10 points.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead in the 73rd minute when Georgia defender Lasha Dvali inadvertently turned Dominik Szoboszlai's corner into his own net.

Hungary doubled their advantage in the 85th minute through Barnabas Varga following a swift counterattack.

Roland Sallai played a through ball to Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai on the right side of the penalty area, and the Hungarian captain squared it for Varga to finish from close range at the back post.

The victory lifted Hungary to 10 points after five matches, while Georgia remained bottom of the group with two points.

Northern Ireland were scheduled to host Ukraine later Saturday in another Group B2 encounter.