NEYMARS FATHER APPOINTED SANTOS FC CEO

Brazilian club Santos FC said on Friday it had appointed Neymar's father and agent, Neymar Sr., as its CEO.

Neymar's father has played a ⁠key role in ⁠his son's career and founded the agency NR Sports, which holds the rights to the Santos player's name and ⁠image.

According to reports in Brazilian media, Neymar Sr.'s contract runs until December and he will stay on in the role if Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is re-elected next month.

Santos are ninth in the Brazilian Serie A standings with 47 points from 34 matches.

"We have been working daily to ⁠find ⁠solutions and alternatives to improve Santos's situation and strengthen our management," Teixeira said in a statement.

"The arrival of Neymar Sr. as the new CEO represents one more step in this process. I am confident that, with his experience and knowledge, we ⁠will be able to move forward even further and, together, build an ever-stronger club."

Former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances, returned to his childhood club Santos in ⁠2025.

He ‌was ‌part of the Brazil squad ⁠at this year's World Cup ‌in North America, but in late July said he no longer ⁠wanted to play for the ⁠national team, weeks after suggesting his international ⁠career had ended following their last-16 defeat by Norway.







