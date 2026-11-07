DONCICS 53 POINTS LIFT LAKERS AS CAVS TOP SIXERS IN JAMES RETURN

Luka Doncic poured in 53 points to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-118 NBA Cup victory over Portland on Friday as LeBron James's latest return to Cleveland ended in defeat.

Doncic's latest big game helped the Lakers shake off a sluggish start that saw them trailing by as many as 16 points in the second quarter.

Doncic closed the first half with an astonishing shot from well beyond the halfcourt line, pulling the Lakers within seven points and setting the tone for their second-half surge.

The Trail Blazers had pulled within four points in the final minute when he hit a floater, and the Lakers held on for their fourth straight win.

He has scored at least 40 in six of his last seven games and joined Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant and George Mikan as the only Lakers to score 40 or more in four straight regular-season contests.

"I'm having a lot of fun," said Doncic, who added five rebounds and five assists. "Obviously playing basketball, it's a lot of fun for me. It's more (fun) when you play like this and when you win games."

The 11th 50-point game of Doncic's career was his fourth with the Lakers -- passing LeBron James and tying Mikan for fourth most for the franchise.

James, who left the Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers in June, made his first trip as a Sixer to Cleveland, where the Cavs spoiled his latest homecoming with a 119-95 victory that snapped Philadelphia's five-game winning streak.

James, expected by many to opt for a third stint in Cleveland before he chose Philadelphia, was greeted by warm cheers -- and scattered boos -- when he was introduced.

The four-time NBA champion, playing his 24th NBA season at the age of 41, was cheered again when he exited the game late in the fourth quarter.

In between it was a rough night for James and his teammates.

The league's all-time leading scorer finished with eight points on three-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and six turnovers.

Star center Joel Embiid missed all nine of his shots from the floor, making six free throws for six points.

Jaylen Brown, like James an off-season import, led the Sixers with 20 points, but the Cavaliers seized control early and repelled every Philadelphia surge.

Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 23 points in the first quarter. Evan Mobley added 22 points, and Cleveland out-rebounded Philadelphia 56-42 despite the injury absence of center Jarrett Allen.

"I did not feel in a good rhythm offensively," James said. "We didn't look like much offensively. We had a couple of spurts. We were able to cut (the deficit) to three in the third quarter. But too many turnovers on my behalf."

Friday's games were part of NBA Cup group-stage action, which will continue throughout November.

Quarter-finals of the in-season tournament will be played December 4-5 and semi-finals December 8-9 before the final on December 11.

The Boston Celtics drained a whopping 24 three-pointers on 44 attempts in a 119-80 blowout of the Hornets in Charlotte.

Jayson Tatum drilled five three-pointers on the way to a game-high 34 points for Boston -- who led by as many as 46 in the wire-to-wire win.

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama, coming off a stunning 52-point, 24-rebound performance in a win over Dallas, scored 30 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Spurs to a 124-109 victory over the Kings in Sacramento.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominance of the Grizzlies with a 128-97 win in Memphis.

Ajay Mitchell scored a career-high 35 points and two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 28 for the Thunder, who notched a 13th straight regular-season win over the Grizzlies despite missing injured starters Jaylen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.

The absences were irrelevant as the Thunder jumped to a 71-49 halftime lead.







