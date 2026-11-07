Soldier killed, another injured by landmine explosion in eastern Syria

A Syrian soldier was killed and another wounded when a landmine exploded in a rural area of Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

Citing the media department of the Defense Ministry, Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV reported that the casualties occurred as the soldiers were "working to dismantle remnants of the defunct regime" in the Mayadin area.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the war that erupted in 2011 continue to cause casualties across Syria.

The conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated the country's infrastructure before the Assad regime fell on Dec. 8, 2024.

Syrian authorities and international organizations continue efforts to locate and clear landmines and unexploded ordnance in several parts of the country.





