Irish European athletics champion Ciara Mageean dies at 34

Ireland's Ciara Mageean celebrates with the Irish flag after winning the silver medal in the women's 1500m final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, southern Germany on August 19, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean, a former European champion and two-time Olympian, died Sunday at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer.

Mageean, from Portaferry in Northern Ireland, was diagnosed in May 2025 and publicly revealed her illness in July that year.

"At 6.30am this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones," a statement posted on Mageean's Instagram account said.

"A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed," it added.

Mageean achieved the biggest victory of her career in June 2024, winning gold in the women's 1500 meters at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The victory made her only the second Irish athlete, after Sonia O'Sullivan, to win an individual European outdoor athletics title.

She previously won bronze in the 1500m at the 2016 European Championships and silver in 2022.

Mageean represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Games, held in 2021, but was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Paris Olympics because of an Achilles injury.

She also represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, winning silver in the 1500m in Birmingham in 2022.