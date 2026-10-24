Apologetic Alvarez fires Atletico to win against Deportivo

Julian Alvarez continued on his road to redemption by scoring as Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 on Saturday, closing the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points, and apologising to the club's supporters for trying to leave this summer.

Diego Simeone's side are second, with champions Barca hosting Real Madrid, third, in the Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Alvarez netted for the second consecutive game, having grabbed his first of the season in Atletico's 1-1 Champions League draw at Stuttgart in midweek.

Atletico supporters hounded Alvarez during his first appearances this season after he tried to force his way out of the club in the summer, but the tension has gradually cooled.

After the game Alvarez apologised to the fans and said it was a "mistake" on his part.

"I understand people's anger, I would have been angry too," Alvarez told Movistar.

Simeone was pleased that the Argentina international had apologised.

"It's not easy to say sorry, I'm very happy for him, he will feel very at peace," said the coach.

"We need him. If the club wants to reach where the fans dream, we need a very good Julian Alvarez."

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak believes Alvarez will earn the love of supporters again, over the weeks ahead.

"I'm happy for him, he's giving the best of himself, a lot of effort, and I'm sure bit by bit he'll win over the fans again," Oblak told Movistar.

"He's a great player, he's shown it already and he's on the road to showing it again -- we need him in the best form possible."

Home fans at the Metropolitano stadium directed a few whistles at the team in general after a slow start, with Deportivo having the best chance of the first half.

Oblak saved well from Lorenzo Amatucci, while at the other end Simeone's side lacked spark.

Early in the second half Alvarez found the breakthrough.

Alejandro Grimaldo fired in a dangerous low pass towards the far post, where the Argentina international turned it over the line.

Alvarez came close to a second after a slick team move, with Alex Baena slipping him in, but Depor goalkeeper Leo Roman saved the striker's attempted lob with his face.

The former Manchester City striker looked much closer to his best form in this outing after struggling with some fitness problems earlier in the campaign.

After apologising to Atletico's fans for trying to depart this summer, Alvarez said he was slowly improving.

"I'm starting to feel good... I'm grateful to all my teammates because they've supported me. They've really stuck by me throughout this whole time," said Alvarez.

"I'm working to improve. I've felt better in these last few matches."

Deportivo forward Kevin Sanchez spurned two fine chances in stoppage time.

"In the first half we played quite badly, in the second better but then we dipped at the end again," added Oblak. "We had a bit of luck."

Earlier, Georges Mikautadze snatched a late 2-1 win for Villarreal in a derby clash against Valencia, who had midfielder Harvey Elliott sent off as both sides finished with 10 men.

The Yellow Submarine came from behind to triumph, climbing into mid-table and leaving Javier Aguirre's Los Che 19th, in the relegation zone.

Pepelu sent Valencia ahead from the penalty spot in the first half before American defender Alex Freeman headed the visitors level at Mestalla stadium after 69 minutes.

Inigo Perez's Villarreal had Pape Gueye sent off when the Senegal international hit Jose Gaya in the face with his elbow.

However, English midfielder Elliott, on loan from Liverpool, was soon dismissed for two quick yellow cards for apparent dissent.

Villarreal striker Mikautadze broke through in stoppage time, racing through and finishing with aplomb to claim the three points.







