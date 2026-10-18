Man City edge Ipswich 3-2 as Liverpool come from behind to beat 9-man Brentford

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Premier League leaders Manchester City maintained their perfect start with a 3-2 victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, while Liverpool came from behind to beat nine-man Brentford 2-1.

At the Etihad Stadium, Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing first-time from Jeremy Doku's pass after the Belgian winger drove into the penalty area from the left.

Ipswich responded just two minutes later through Japanese international Daizen Maeda, who raced onto Abdoul Ouattara's pass before beating Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post.

Haaland restored City's lead in the 34th minute, heading home Mateo Kovacic's cross from the right for his seventh league goal of the season.

The Norwegian struck again in the 69th minute, beating his marker before firing into the bottom corner after being set up by Iliman Ndiaye.

Ipswich pulled a goal back through Zian Flemming's late penalty after Marc Guehi brought down Abdul Fatawu in the box following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The victory lifted City to 21 points from seven matches, extending their perfect start to the season.

LIVERPOOL COME FROM BEHIND AGAINST 9-MAN BRENTFORD



Elsewhere, Liverpool recovered from a goal down to secure a 2-1 away victory over Brentford, who finished the match with nine players.

Keane Lewis-Potter put the hosts ahead in the 44th minute, heading home Igor Thiago's cross.

However, Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review for headbutting Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet.

Liverpool capitalized on their numerical advantage in the 62nd minute when Victor Munoz collected Florian Wirtz's pass, cut inside and fired low past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Alexander Isak completed the comeback eight minutes later, firing a low shot into the net via a deflection after Bradley Barcola headed down Alexis Mac Allister's cross.

Brentford were reduced to nine men in second-half stoppage time when captain Vitaly Janelt received a second yellow card for fouling Rio Ngumoha.

The victory lifted Liverpool to 12 points from seven matches, while Brentford suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season and remained on 10 points.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS



Everton 0–2 Chelsea

Fulham 1–0 Hull City