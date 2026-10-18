Barcelona hit by double injury blow before PSG trip

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was dealt a double blow ahead of a crucial ⁠week after ⁠the club confirmed injuries to defenders Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia ⁠on social media on Sunday.

The Catalan side visit Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday and host Real Madrid in El Clasico next Sunday.

Garcia was ⁠ruled ⁠out for three to four weeks with a thigh injury

Kounde will also miss the PSG game with an ankle sprain, but could ⁠return against Real Madrid

Gerard Martin exited Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Betis at halftime, but was not included in the club's ⁠Sunday ‌medical ‌update

Andreas Christensen ⁠is already ‌out injured, leaving only Martin and Pau Cubarsi ⁠as natural ⁠options at centre back for ⁠the PSG game







