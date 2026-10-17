Besiktas, Anadolu Efes claim EuroLeague wins in Round 6

Besiktas defeated Bayern Munich 95-87 on Friday to claim their third win of the EuroLeague season, as Anadolu Efes beat Zalgiris 85-70 in Lithuania to secure their second victory in the sixth round.

Besiktas built a 28-point lead before Bayern mounted a comeback, while Anadolu Efes overcame a second-half challenge from Zalgiris to pull away in the final quarter.

- Besiktas make strong run against Bayern Munich

Besiktas made a strong run late in the first quarter after a balanced start, taking a 26-15 lead with 34 seconds remaining before finishing the period 26-17 ahead.

The hosts continued to control the game in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 17 points before taking a 53-35 lead into halftime.

Besiktas opened the second half with a 7-0 run to go up 25, then reached their biggest lead at 69-41 midway through the third quarter.

Bayern responded with a 17-0 run after Besiktas went scoreless for five minutes, cutting the deficit to 11 heading into the final quarter.

The German side completed the comeback in the fourth quarter, tying the game with six minutes remaining.

Besiktas regained control with key baskets from Matt Nowell and Jordan Morgan, moving ahead 81-76 with four minutes remaining before holding on for an eight-point victory.

Nowell led all scorers with 21 points for Besiktas, while Will Barton came off the bench to add 20.

For Bayern, Vladimir Lucic scored 17 points, while Oscar da Silva added 14.

The result gave Besiktas their third victory in six games. Bayern suffered their fourth defeat.

- Zalgiris Kaunas fail to complete comeback against Anadolu Efes

Anadolu Efes made an impressive start in Kaunas, building a 12-point lead late in the first quarter before taking a 21-12 advantage into the second.

The Turkish side kept scoring efficiently and extended the lead to 17 points in the 16th minute.

Zalgiris responded by exploiting an Efes scoring drought and cut the deficit to six before halftime, 42-36.

The hosts continued their comeback early in the third quarter, reducing the gap to three in the 23rd minute.

Anadolu Efes regained control behind critical 3-pointers from Elijah Bryant and an influential performance from P.J. Dozier, restoring a double-digit lead and entering the final quarter ahead.

Efes then dominated the final period, extending the advantage to 19 points before securing a 15-point victory.

The win marked Anadolu Efes' second victory in six EuroLeague games, while Zalgiris suffered their fourth defeat.

- Friday's results

Crvena zvezda 90-81 Paris Basketball

Panathinaikos 81-91 Hapoel Tel Aviv

Barcelona 100-105 Olympiacos

Bologna 86-78 Baskonia