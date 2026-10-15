Fenerbahce beat Partizan 74-65, set EuroLeague blocks record

Fenerbahce defeated Serbia's Partizan 74-65 at home Thursday in the sixth round of the EuroLeague basketball competition, securing their second victory of the week.

Partizan made a fast start, opening the game with a 6-0 run behind three-pointers from Ethan Thompson and Lamar Stevens.

Fenerbahce responded but trailed 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The hosts gradually closed the gap in the second period, with Shane Larkin hitting Fenerbahce's first three-pointer of the game.

Fenerbahce went into halftime trailing 28-25.

Fenerbahce took control in the third quarter, with Shavon Shields and Marcus Bingham helping the hosts move ahead 31-30.

Talen Horton-Tucker then made a significant impact as Fenerbahce increased their lead to 10 points at 45-35.

Will Clyburn added a three-pointer as Fenerbahce continued to pull away, entering the final quarter with a 59-44 advantage.

Partizan reduced the deficit early in the fourth quarter, but Fenerbahce maintained their lead to secure a 74-65 victory.

The result gave Fenerbahce their fifth EuroLeague win of the season and their eighth victory over Partizan.

Fenerbahce also set a EuroLeague single-game record with 14 blocks against Partizan.

The Turkish side completed their double-header week with two wins, while Partizan suffered their third defeat of the competition.

- Thursday's results

Valencia Basket 88-91 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Olympia Milano 97-101 Dubai Basketball

Real Madrid 111-92 Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne